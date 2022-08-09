News Highlights: Bihar political crisis | Nitish Kumar resigns as chief minister of NDA government in Bihar

August 09, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST

Russia starts stripping jetliners for parts as sanctions bite

- The steps are in line with advice Russia's government provided in June for airlines to use some aircraft for parts to ensure the remainder of foreign-built planes can continue flying at least through 2025.

- Sanctions imposed on Russia after it sent its troops into Ukraine in late February have prevented its airlines from obtaining spare parts or undergoing maintenance in the West.