News Highlights: Bihar political crisis | Nitish Kumar resigns as chief minister of NDA government in Bihar

New zoonotic virus hits China, 35 people infected
Former South African umpire Rudi Koertzen killed in car crash
Nitish Kumar resigns as Chief Minister of Bihar, breaks alliance with BJP
RLJP to remain a part of NDA: RLJP President Pashupati Paras
RJD likely to extend support to Nitish Kumar: RJD Sources
2022 Commonwealth Games come to an end in Birmingham with fireworks
AAP files an application in SC opposing a PIL against political parties promising 'freebies' during poll campaigns
St Xavier’s University 'forces' prof to quit as students looked at her bikini pictures on Instagram
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Maharashtra's new cabinet ministers
Noida woman assault and abuse case | A total of four people - Shrikant Tyagi and his three associates - arrested by Police
Bihar politics: Parallel meetings underway at Patna
IMD issues 'red alert' for north Konkan and other areas
India logs 12,751 fresh Covid cases, 42 deaths
Prabhakar appointed Nepal cricket coach
Taiwanese foreign minister warns China preparing for invasion
Google back up after brief outage - Downdetector
US envoy for Int'l Religious Freedom travels to Oak Creek Sikh Memorial, discusses ways to combat hate
Cricket-No Warner but Lynn signs up for new Emirati T20 league
Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill 2020 withdrawn
Former US President Donald Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
Despite announcement, Uddhav Thackeray yet to formally resign as MLC
Sri Lanka asks China to defer military ship visit after India protests
US-based Indian organisation endorses Rishi Sunak for UK PM
e-Vidhan Sabha will prove to be a milestone in history of Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Ukraine claims attack on Russian air base in Crimea
An explosion rocked a key Russian air base on the Kremlin-occupied Crimean Peninsula on Tuesday, sending up a huge plume of smoke, killing at least one person and sowing confusion over what exactly had happened. A senior Ukrainian military official with knowledge of the situation said that Ukrainian forces were behind the attack.
New zoonotic virus hits China, 35 people infected
A new type of animal-derived Henipavirus has so far infected people in Shandong and Henan provinces of China, official media here reported. Scholars who participated in the study pointed out that this newly discovered Henipavirus, which may have come from animals, is associated with some febrile cases, and the infected people have symptoms including fever, fatigue, cough, anorexia, myalgia, and nausea.
Russia says oil flows to three European countries have been halted
Transneft, which controls Russia’s stretch of the pipeline, said its July payment to the Ukrainian operator of the artery, Ukrtransnafta, had been returned. Transneft blamed issues related to European sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Air India Express to hire Captains, First Officers for B737 NG aircraft
In a recent tweet, the company has announced hiring for Captains (Type Rated) trained in flying B 737 NG aircraft. The airline also announced hiring for the position of First Officer (Type Rated) with flying experience in B737 NG to fill up current vacancies and maintain a wait-list for future requirements at different bases in the network on a contractual employment basis. Read More
BJP RS MP Sushil Modi's reaction to #BiharPolitics
He (Nitish Kumar) won't get that respect with RJD that he got while being with BJP. We made him CM despite having more seats & never tried to break his party. We broke only those who betrayed us. In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena betrayed us & faced consequences: BJP RS MP Sushil Modi pic.twitter.com/8fBexF7esc— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
COVID Update
- Gujarat logs 678 cases; active tally at 5,729
- Mumbai logs 479 cases; active tally crosses 3,000
- J-K records 626 new cases
- Himachal Pradesh reports three more deaths, 360 cases
- Sikkim reports 28 new cases, 2 deaths
#BiharPolitics Update
Bihar | JD(U)-RJD led 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) in Bihar to take oath at 4pm, tomorrow pic.twitter.com/OMQrcT0xYs— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
Russia starts stripping jetliners for parts as sanctions bite
- The steps are in line with advice Russia's government provided in June for airlines to use some aircraft for parts to ensure the remainder of foreign-built planes can continue flying at least through 2025.
- Sanctions imposed on Russia after it sent its troops into Ukraine in late February have prevented its airlines from obtaining spare parts or undergoing maintenance in the West.
Rains, wind lash Mumbai
Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Mumbai and its suburbs this morning, leading to waterlogging in some low-lying areas, civic officials said. The intensity of the rainfall, however, dwindled in the later part of the day.
Williams talked in an Instagram post about the time to move in a "different direction."
"That time is always hard when you love something so much," she said. "My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I'm gonna relish these next few weeks." she added.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's reaction to #BiharPolitics
Across the Hindi heartland, BJP does not have any alliance partner, history tells that BJP destroys the parties with whom it forms an alliance. We did see that happening in Punjab & Maharashtra: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pic.twitter.com/qs3JPYL2MF— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022