Latest News Today: Mercury soars in Kerala with record power consumption of over 100 million units in single day

Karnataka CM filed his nomination from the Assembly constituency.
Karnataka CM filed his nomination from the Assembly constituency.
One miscreant injured in the gunfight was identified as Sachin. The previous criminal history of three persons nabbed is being investigated. Further probe underway.
#WATCH | Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep met BJP national president JP Nadda, BJP state president Nalinkumar Kateel and other party leaders at Hubballi airport. pic.twitter.com/465RlullMI— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023
BJP has full support of Lingayat community in Karnataka: Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announces D Anbarasan as the candidate from Pulikeshi Nagar constituency.
Centre has filed a fresh affidavit in the same-sex marriage matter and urged the Supreme Court to make States and Union Territories as a party in the matter
-According to the affidavit, states will submit their views in 10 days so that Centre can present the case before the SC
-CJI says “That's excellent! So now it's not that the states are unaware. You've informed them.” However asks Mukul Rohatgi to continue with the submission.Hearing of the case continues
-To ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in Sudan, amid the ongoing clashes between Sudan's army and paramilitary forces, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has begun coordinating closely with The Quartet countries.
-The Quartet countries of the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have a key role and the Ministry of External Affairs is engaging with them accordingly, according to govt sources.
-India is on its way to become the world's most populous country, overtaking China with almost 3 million more people in the middle of this year, data released on Wednesday by the United Nations showed.
-The demographic data from the United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) 'State of World Population Report, 2023' estimates India's population at 1,428.6 million or 1.4286 billion against 1.4257 billion for China.
-The United States is a distant third, with an estimated population of 340 million, the data showed. The data reflects information available as of February 2023, the report said.
-BY Vijayendra, BJP candidate from Karnataka's Shikaripur Assembly seat, offers prayers at a local temple ahead of nomination filing. His father BS Yediyurappa has been a seven-time winner from this Assembly seat.
#WATCH | BY Vijayendra, BJP candidate from Karnataka's Shikaripur Assembly seat, offers prayers at a local temple ahead of nomination filing— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023
His father BS Yediyurappa has been a seven-time winner from this Assembly seat. pic.twitter.com/IWC6g6wv5k