    April 19, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST

    Latest News Today: Mercury soars in Kerala with record power consumption of over 100 million units in single day

    Latest News Updates: Kerala has been experiencing searing heat for the past few days with Palakkad district recording the highest maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius on April 18.

    • April 19, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

      BJP national president JP Nadda, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep and other BJP leaders hold a road show in Shiggaon

      Karnataka CM filed his nomination from the Assembly constituency.

    • April 19, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

      A gunfight broke out between miscreants and police officials in Sarojini Nagar yesterday: Delhi Police

      One miscreant injured in the gunfight was identified as Sachin. The previous criminal history of three persons nabbed is being investigated. Further probe underway.

    • April 19, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

      Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tables resolution in the Legislative Assembly urging the Union government to bring amendments in the laws to give reservation to the Adi Dravidians who have converted to Christianity

    • April 19, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
    • April 19, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

      UK inflation stays above 10% unexpectedly, suggesting the problem is worse than the Bank of England thought- Bloomberg

    • April 19, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

      Karnataka Elections

      BJP has full support of Lingayat community in Karnataka: Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra

    • April 19, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

      Karnataka Elections 2023

      AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announces D Anbarasan as the candidate from Pulikeshi Nagar constituency.

    • April 19, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST

      Centre tells SC it issued letter on April 18 to states inviting comments on seminal issue raised in pleas on same-sex marriages

    • April 19, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

      Same-sex marriage:

      Centre has filed a fresh affidavit in the same-sex marriage matter and urged the Supreme Court to make States and Union Territories as a party in the matter

      -According to the affidavit, states will submit their views in 10 days so that Centre can present the case before the SC

      -CJI says “That's excellent! So now it's not that the states are unaware. You've informed them.” However asks Mukul Rohatgi to continue with the submission.Hearing of the case continues

    • April 19, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

      India coordinating with Quartet countries for safety of Indians in Sudan


      -To ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in Sudan, amid the ongoing clashes between Sudan's army and paramilitary forces, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has begun coordinating closely with The Quartet countries.
      -The Quartet countries of the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have a key role and the Ministry of External Affairs is engaging with them accordingly, according to govt sources.

    • April 19, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

      India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows


      -India is on its way to become the world's most populous country, overtaking China with almost 3 million more people in the middle of this year, data released on Wednesday by the United Nations showed.
      -The demographic data from the United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) 'State of World Population Report, 2023' estimates India's population at 1,428.6 million or 1.4286 billion against 1.4257 billion for China.
      -The United States is a distant third, with an estimated population of 340 million, the data showed. The data reflects information available as of February 2023, the report said.

    • April 19, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

      Karnataka Elections 2023:


      -BY Vijayendra, BJP candidate from Karnataka's Shikaripur Assembly seat, offers prayers at a local temple ahead of nomination filing. His father BS Yediyurappa has been a seven-time winner from this Assembly seat.

