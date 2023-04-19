Latest News Today: Mercury soars in Kerala with record power consumption of over 100 million units in single day

April 19, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

Centre has filed a fresh affidavit in the same-sex marriage matter and urged the Supreme Court to make States and Union Territories as a party in the matter

-According to the affidavit, states will submit their views in 10 days so that Centre can present the case before the SC

-CJI says “That's excellent! So now it's not that the states are unaware. You've informed them.” However asks Mukul Rohatgi to continue with the submission.Hearing of the case continues