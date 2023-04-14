Latest News LIVE Updates: Japan, India and France launch creditors meeting on Sri Lanka debt

April 14, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to fly into Assam at 11.30 am on April 14, to dedicate development projects worth RS 14,300.

His visit comes on the first day of Assam's 'Rongali Bihu' spring festival.

The first visit will be to the Guwahati All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he will dedicate the Rs 1,123 crore medical facility, to the nation. Notably, AIIMS Guwahati the first such in the North East. Besides this, three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar, will also be virtually inaugurated.