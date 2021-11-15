MARKET NEWS

English
Lakhimpur violence: Court rejects bail pleas of Ashish Mishra, two others

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence on October 3 during a protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit there.

PTI
November 15, 2021 / 08:55 PM IST
Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Source: ANI)

A court here rejected the bail pleas of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish and two others in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence on October 3 during a protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit there.

District and Sessions Judge Mukesh Mishra rejected the bail application of Ashish Mishra, alias Monu; Ashish Pandey; and Lavkush Rana, District Government Counsel Arvind Tripathi said. During the around two-hour-long hearing, the prosecution submitted a case diary of the case, forensic and ballistic reports of four firearms received from a forensic science laboratory and statements of 60 eyewitnesses to establish the involvement of the accused, he said.

ALSO READ: Lakhimpur violence: SC grants time till Monday to UP for stand on monitoring of SIT probe by ex-judge of other HC

He said after hearing arguments, the court rejected the bail applications of the accused. A special investigation committee formed to probe the violence had identified 12 other accused in the case and arrested them.
PTI
Tags: #Ashish Mishra #Keshav Prasad Maurya #Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
first published: Nov 15, 2021 08:55 pm

