India to encourage greater investments in Sri Lanka's economy: EAM Jaishankar

PTI
Jan 20, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

Jaishankar, who is here on a two-day visit, called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday morning.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

India will encourage greater investments in Sri Lanka's economy, especially in areas of energy, tourism and infrastructure, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday, as he expressed India's solidarity with the debt-ridden Island nation during its "difficult moments".

"My primary purpose to visit Colombo is to express India's solidarity with Sri Lanka during these difficult moments," Jaishankar said in a press statement.

"We've had a very good discussion that follows up on my meetings with my counterpart and other Sri Lankan ministers yesterday (Thursday) evening," he said.

India has extended about USD 4 billion in terms of credits and rollovers to help Sri Lanka get through an economic crisis.

"For us, it was an issue of the neighbourhood first and not leaving a partner to fend for themselves," Jaishankar said.