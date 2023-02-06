India Energy Week Live Updates: India has carved energy policy which is inclusive, market based & climate sensitive, says Hardeep Singh Puri

India Energy Week Live Updates: We should remain focused on energy efficiencies and work on progress on fuels of the future, including biofuels and hydrogen and increasing the use of renewable energies, said Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. We are taking transformative steps to increase domestic exploration and production of traditional hydrocarbons, he added. The event is focused on the country’s goal of energy transition and energy security, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, according to a government statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and CM Basavaraj Bommai attend the India Energy Week 2023 event, in Bengaluru.
Achieving the net zero goal requires global coordination and access to skills technology and global finance. I am confident that India Energy Week will provide an unrivaled global networking platform, said the minister.
Green Growth has been highlighted as one of the 7 priorities for the country in the latest budget. Not only have generous provisions be made for this, but also for other related activities to cover the manufacture of catalyzers and other requirements in the production, said the Minister.
“We continue to underscore the importance of oil and gas, yet our commitment to climate change mitigation goals remains unabated,” says Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
India is projected to witness the largest energy demand in the world.
- India to cut down net emissions by 2070
- We will witness 3 landmark initiatives by PM Modi today
-India has carved energy policy which is inclusive, market based and climate sensitive
Annual global CO2 emissions will fall by 2 billion tonnes in 2030 on adoption of LiFE measures: IEA
Annual global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions would fall by more than 2 billion tonnes in 2030 if measures targeted by India’s Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) are adopted worldwide, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the LiFE initiative at COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021, with the goal of encouraging adoption of sustainable lifestyles to tackle the environment and climate crisis.Read more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at Bengaluru's HAL airport at 10:55 am
The Bengaluru traffic police Monday imposed several traffic restrictions as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the city to inaugurate the India Energy Week, that runs till February 8. Vehicles coming from Mysuru-Bengaluru Road and Ballari-Bengaluru Road are prohibited from entering the city during the restricted period, according to the traffic police.
Harshdeep Singh Puri launched a curtain raiser on December 16, 2022, at the Bangalore Palace in Bengaluru to inaugurate the start of the IEW 2023 preparations.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, representatives of large international energy firms, and top Indian energy, IT, and financial companies all attended the occasion.
PM Modi to dedicate a twin-cooktop model of the IndianOil's Indoor Solar Cooking System and flag-off its commercial roll-out
A unique and single cooktop indoor solar cooking system with a patent had already been created by IndianOil. Based on user feedback, a twin-cooktop indoor solar cooking system has been developed, giving users additional flexibility and convenience. It is a ground-breaking indoor solar cooking system that uses solar and auxiliary energy sources concurrently, making it a dependable cooking solution for India.
As part of IndianOil's "Unbottled" programme, PM Modi will launch uniforms
IndianOil has adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery people made from recycled polyester (rPET) and cotton, inspired by the goal of the Prime Minister to phase out single-use plastic.
Each uniform worn by an IndianOil customer service representative will help recycling of about 28 used PET bottles. With the launch of the sustainable clothing brand "Unbottled" for products manufactured from recycled polyester, IndianOil is advancing this endeavour.
At the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023:
"The government aims to achieve a complete 20% blending of ethanol by 2025, and oil marketing companies are setting up 2G-3G ethanol plants that will facilitate the progress," an official statement said.
The Prime Minister will also flag off the Green Mobility Rally. The rally will witness participation of vehicles running on green energy sources and will help create public awareness on green fuels.
IEW 2023 aims to showcase India's rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Feb 6 launch petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol, unveil a solar and conventional energy powered cooking system and inaugurate the India Energy Week in Bengaluru.
Who are the participants at IEW 2023?
- The event will serve as a significant venue for demonstrating new offerings from energy companies in terms of products, services, and solutions. The exhibiting firms include significant energy behemoths from India including IOCL, GAIL, Adani Total Gas, HPCL, BPCL, and ONGC.
- According to a government statement, the event will include more than 650 exhibiting businesses from more than 50 nations as well as more than 10 country pavilions.
- EPC contractors, technology businesses, utility companies, financial institutions, etc. from all points along the oil, gas, alternative, and renewable energy value chains are among the exhibitors.
Why is the event creating such a buzz?
The event follows a global energy crisis brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Energy security, pathways toward decarbonization, dependable energy supply chains, new fuels like hydrogen and biofuel, and investments in the upstream and midstream energy sectors are just a few of the topics covered in IEW 2023.
What’s to be expected at the event?
- Over 10,000 delegates from India and the rest of the world are expected to attend the IEW, which is being organised under the theme "Growth, Collaboration, Transition." Energy ministers from over 30 countries, 50 CEOs, and more than 50 CEOs are also expected to attend.
- Energy ministers and CEOs of major energy companies will speak at the 19 conferences which will be featured throughout the event to discuss topics pertaining to the industry.
IEW 2023 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The event will be attended by the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Power RK Singh, and energy ministers, top executives of energy companies, and delegates from around the world.
India Energy Week, a G20 event, is taking place on February 6-8, 2023 at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre
The year 2022 saw the world going through an unprecedented energy crisis. This conference takes place at a time when the world is dealing with challenges of energy security and environmental sustainability while trying to achieve long-term energy transition and decarbonisation.