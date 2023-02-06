India Energy Week Live Updates: India has carved energy policy which is inclusive, market based & climate sensitive, says Hardeep Singh Puri

February 06, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

Harshdeep Singh Puri at IEW 2023

We should remain focused on energy efficiencies and work on progress on fuels of the future, including biofuels and hydrogen and increasing the use of renewable energies, said Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

We are taking transformative steps to increase domestic exploration and production of traditional hydrocarbons, he added.

Green Growth has been highlighted as one of the 7 priorities for the country in the latest budget. Not only have generous provisions be made for this, but also for other related activities to cover the manufacture of catalyzers and other requirements in the production, said the Minister.