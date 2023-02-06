 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Energy Week Live Updates: India has carved energy policy which is inclusive, market based & climate sensitive, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST

India Energy Week Live Updates: We should remain focused on energy efficiencies and work on progress on fuels of the future, including biofuels and hydrogen and increasing the use of renewable energies, said Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. We are taking transformative steps to increase domestic exploration and production of traditional hydrocarbons, he added. The event is focused on the country’s goal of energy transition and energy security, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, according to a government statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at IEW 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and CM Basavaraj Bommai attend the India Energy Week 2023 event, in Bengaluru.

Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at IEW 2023

Achieving the net zero goal requires global coordination and access to skills technology and global finance. I am confident that India Energy Week will provide an unrivaled global networking platform, said the minister.

Harshdeep Singh Puri at IEW 2023

We should remain focused on energy efficiencies and work on progress on fuels of the future, including biofuels and hydrogen and increasing the use of renewable energies, said Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

We are taking transformative steps to increase domestic exploration and production of traditional hydrocarbons, he added.

Green Growth has been highlighted as one of the 7 priorities for the country in the latest budget. Not only have generous provisions be made for this, but also for other related activities to cover the manufacture of catalyzers and other requirements in the production, said the Minister.

Harshdeep Singh Puri at IEW 2023

“We continue to underscore the importance of oil and gas, yet our commitment to climate change mitigation goals remains unabated,” says Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

India is projected to witness the largest energy demand in the world.

Harshdeep Singh Puri at IEW 2023

- India to cut down net emissions by 2070

- We will witness 3 landmark initiatives by PM Modi today

-India has carved energy policy which is inclusive, market based and climate sensitive

India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru is kicked off by Harshdeep Singh Puri

Annual global CO2 emissions will fall by 2 billion tonnes in 2030 on adoption of LiFE measures: IEA

Annual global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions would fall by more than 2 billion tonnes in 2030 if measures targeted by India’s Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) are adopted worldwide, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the LiFE initiative at COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021, with the goal of encouraging adoption of sustainable lifestyles to tackle the environment and climate crisis.Read more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at Bengaluru's HAL airport at 10:55 am

The Bengaluru traffic police Monday imposed several traffic restrictions as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the city to inaugurate the India Energy Week, that runs till February 8. Vehicles coming from Mysuru-Bengaluru Road and Ballari-Bengaluru Road are prohibited from entering the city during the restricted period, according to the traffic police.

India Energy Week 2023 to be live streamed from 11:30 am

Catch the event LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru

IEW 2023 kicked off in style

Harshdeep Singh Puri launched a curtain raiser on December 16, 2022, at the Bangalore Palace in Bengaluru to inaugurate the start of the IEW 2023 preparations.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, representatives of large international energy firms, and top Indian energy, IT, and financial companies all attended the occasion.