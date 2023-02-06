India takes lead in green hydrogen space, aims to hold 25% market share in 5 years: PM Modi | India Energy Week 2023

PM Modi inaugurated the IEW 2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka ahead of launching multiple initiatives in the field of green energy

India is taking a lead in the green hydrogen space and will replace grey hydrogen to increase its share to 25 percent in the next five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the India Energy Week (IEW) on February 6.

India has the biggest class of aspirational population and energy will play an important role in fulfilling the aspirations of India, he said.

The IEW, being held from February 6 to 8, will showcase India's rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse. The event will bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents.

"The energy landscape has undergone significant shifts in recent years. The government is prepared to play a catalyst in accelerating adoption of low-carbon options, including biofuels, electric vehicles, and green hydrogen. Collaboration and transition towards low-carbon energy is crucial in India’s achievement of its climate change targets," said Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Housing and Urban Affairs.

