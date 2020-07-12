Haryana govt directs colleges to arrange passports for all girls completing graduation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on July 12 that all girl students in the state will be issued passports right after they graduate. He assured that the entire process would be done in the college premises itself.

He said: “The state government has decided that all girl students should get a passport from their institutions along with their graduation degree.”

Khattar also directed all educational institutions to take the help of the regional passport office to complete the process so that the documents can be handed over to the students along with their graduation degree.

Khattar announced these incentives to encourage higher education among Haryanvi women while addressing the ‘Har Sir Helmet’ programme on July 12. The event was organised at the Dr Mangalsen Auditorium to distribute free helmets and learners licenses to school, college, and ITI students aged between 18 and 25 years.

The event, in which free helmets were distributed to more than 100 Haryanvi youths, was organized by BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia. Stating that this initiative would raise awareness of traffic rules among the youth, the CM said that every student pursuing higher education in various colleges across Haryana should be issued their driving license in their respective educational institutions.

With ANI inputs