Haryana government to recommend CBI probe into land acquisition irregularities

The Haryana government will recommend a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in land acquisition in Rohtak and Sonipat districts during the Congress regime, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

He also came down heavily on the Congress during the Zero Hour of the ongoing Budget Session in the state Assembly and said the party leaders had no right to talk about the plight of farmers.

"They themselves had acquired lands of farmers just to benefit some builders... There is no one the Congress did not cheat," he alleged.

"We have decided to recommend a CBI probe into the irregularities committed during the Congress regime in cases of land acquisition in Rohtak and Sonipat districts," he said.

Khatter said the injustice done to the farmers would be revealed in the investigation.

The chief minister said the state government had earlier recommended CBI probe into three cases -- re-allotment of a plot to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) in Panchkula, industrial plot allotment by Haryana Sahri Vikas Pradhikaran in Panchkula, and the Manesar land case.