App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
| Source: PTI

Haryana government to recommend CBI probe into land acquisition irregularities

The Haryana government will recommend a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in land acquisition in Rohtak and Sonipat districts during the Congress regime, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

The Haryana government will recommend a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in land acquisition in Rohtak and Sonipat districts during the Congress regime, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

He also came down heavily on the Congress during the Zero Hour of the ongoing Budget Session in the state Assembly and said the party leaders had no right to talk about the plight of farmers.

"They themselves had acquired lands of farmers just to benefit some builders... There is no one the Congress did not cheat," he alleged.

"We have decided to recommend a CBI probe into the irregularities committed during the Congress regime in cases of land acquisition in Rohtak and Sonipat districts," he said.

Khatter said the injustice done to the farmers would be revealed in the investigation.

The chief minister said the state government had earlier recommended CBI probe into three cases -- re-allotment of a plot to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) in Panchkula, industrial plot allotment by Haryana Sahri Vikas Pradhikaran in Panchkula, and the Manesar land case.

tags #CBI #Haryana Government #land acquisition #Real Estate

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC