Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari takes dig at Maharashtra govt over job for athlete

The governor, who has in the past been critical of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on certain issues, made the remarks on Wednesday at an event in Nashik district.

PTI
February 04, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Image: Twitter/@BSKoshyari)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has taken potshots at the state government over not giving a job to long-distance runner and Asian Games medalist Kavita Raut, saying there is something wrong somewhere.

The governor, who has in the past been critical of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on certain issues, made the remarks on Wednesday at an event in Nashik district.

Raut (hailing from Nashik) was among eight sportspersons whom the state government offered jobs in 2016.

Koshyari said Raut has a job in the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in Dehradun, a posting which people vie for.

"But, she wants to live in her village and serve there. I wrote to the sports minister (Sunil Kedar). He told me that he would give a job to Kavita," the governor said.

But, she is saying she has not got the job yet, he said.

"The governor talked about it, the minister too talked about (giving the job). Still, she did not get it. So, there is something wrong somewhere," Koshyari said.

He assured Raut that she will be given the job.

It will take some time because the "government works in a way that people create some or the other problems", the governor said.

How will they (sportspersons) work if you are not going to encourage them? he asked.
TAGS: #Bhagat Singh Koshyari #Current Affairs #India #jobs #Maharashtra
first published: Feb 4, 2021 12:35 pm

