Government appoints Sanjay Tyagi as Director General of Health Services

The government on September 12 announced the appointment of Dr Sanjay Tyagi as Director General of Health Services (DGHS) with immediate effect.

Tyagi, 61, is a Professor of Cardiology and Dean at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and Director GB Pant Institute.

He will hold the position of DGHS till he attains 62 years of age.

A leading interventional cardiologist, Tyagi has been faculty member of GB Pant Institute and MAMC since 1986.

Dr AK Saxena, who was presently serving as DGHS, has been posted in RML Hospital, New Delhi in non-administrative capacity.