App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 09:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gold worth Rs 52 lakh seized from passenger at Bhubaneshwar airport

Officers of Air Customs intercepted the passenger hailing from Kerala at the Bhubaneswar Airport

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Customs officials at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneshwar have seized smuggled gold worth around Rs 52 lakh from a passenger, officials said on November 14.

Officers of Air Customs intercepted the passenger hailing from Kerala, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur at the Bhubaneswar Airport on the night of November 13, they said.

During frisking, gold weighing 1,310.65 gram having 99.9 per cent purity were recovered from his possession, the officials said.

Close
Further investigation is underway.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 09:22 am

tags #Airport #Gold #India #seized

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.