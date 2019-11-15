Gold worth Rs 52 lakh seized from passenger at Bhubaneshwar airport

Customs officials at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneshwar have seized smuggled gold worth around Rs 52 lakh from a passenger, officials said on November 14.

Officers of Air Customs intercepted the passenger hailing from Kerala, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur at the Bhubaneswar Airport on the night of November 13, they said.

During frisking, gold weighing 1,310.65 gram having 99.9 per cent purity were recovered from his possession, the officials said.