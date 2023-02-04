Gehlot says Khattar's remarks on Rajasthan withdrawing old pension scheme 'factually incorrect'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File image)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his Haryana counterpart’s reported remarks on his government having withdrawn the old pension scheme was "factually incorrect”.

In a statement in Hindi posted on Twitter, Gehlot said the old pension scheme (OPS) was implemented in Rajasthan from April 1, 2022 and 621 employees who retired after coming into service after 2004 have been given its benefit.

In future, all employees will be given the benefit of the old pension scheme, he said. In the statement addressed to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he said, "It is learnt through the media that you made a statement on the old pension scheme for government employees, saying that Rajasthan has withdrawn the announcement on OPS. I want to tell you that someone gave you wrong information due to which you made a statement that is factually incorrect.”

"For your information, I would like to tell you that a similar false statement was made by former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur during the assembly elections there, so I went to Shimla during the assembly elections and held a press conference and told truth to the people of Himachal Pradesh,” Gehlot, a senior Congress leader, said. Gehlot also requested Khattar to implement the old pension scheme in Haryana.