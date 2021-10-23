MARKET NEWS

English
Fresh snowfall in parts of Kashmir, Ladakh; heavy rains in plains

They said moderate snowfall was witnessed in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Shopian and Gurez areas of the valley.

PTI
October 23, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
Snowfall

Parts of Kashmir and Ladakh received fresh snowfall on Saturday while the plains of the valley were lashed by heavy rains, leading to early onset of winter-like conditions, officials said.

Minamarg and Drass, in the Union territory of Ladakh, also witnessed snowfall since Friday night, the officials said.

They said light snowfall has also been reported from some areas in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of J&K.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been going on in Srinagar city and other plains of the valley since Friday night, the officials said.

Timely trimming of tree branches by the Power Development department has resulted in minimal disruption of electricity supply. The weatherman has forecast wet weather in the region for the next 24 hours.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kashmir #Ladakh #snowfall
first published: Oct 23, 2021 09:44 am

