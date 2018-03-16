App
Mar 16, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC reserves order on Karti Chidambaram's bail plea in INX Media case

The CBI opposed the bail plea saying that tampering of evidence and influencing witnesses in the case was a possibility.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court today reserved its order on the bail plea of Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram, in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

Justice S P Garg heard the CBI and Karti's lawyer and reserved his decision.

The CBI opposed the bail plea saying that tampering of evidence and influencing witnesses in the case was a possibility.

The agency also alleged that Karti has tampered with certain evidence.

Karti has challenged the special trial judge order refusing to grant him bail.

