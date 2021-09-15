MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi government bans storage, sale, use of firecrackers during Diwali over severe pollution levels

I appeal to the traders to not stock up on firecrackers in view of the complete ban, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi

Moneycontrol News
September 15, 2021 / 01:36 PM IST
Seeing the severe pollution levels in the national capital for the last three years during Diwali, a complete ban is being imposed on storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in Delhi this time, tweeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Representative Image)

Seeing the severe pollution levels in the national capital for the last three years during Diwali, a complete ban is being imposed on storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in Delhi this time, tweeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Representative Image)

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on September 14 banned the storage, sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali owing to the severe pollution levels in the city.

"Seeing the severe pollution levels in the national capital for the last three years during Diwali, a complete ban is being imposed on storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in Delhi this time, just like last year," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

"Last year, the ban was imposed after traders had already stored firecrackers for sale which had resulted in losses for them. I appeal to the traders to not stock up on firecrackers in view of the complete ban," he said.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #India
first published: Sep 15, 2021 01:33 pm

