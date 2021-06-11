MARKET NEWS

Delhi court extends judicial custody of Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar till June 25 in murder case

Sushil Kumar case: The international wrestler is facing charges of murder, cupable homicide and kidnapping.

PTI
June 11, 2021 / 03:41 PM IST
Illustration: Moneycontrol

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar till June 25 in connection with the alleged brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium in which a young wrestler died.

Sushil Kumar was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Reetika Jain at the end of the nine-days judicial custody.

The international wrestler is facing charges of murder, cupable homicide and kidnapping.

He, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute.

Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later.

Police has alleged Sushil Kumar the “main culprit and mastermind” of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.

Sushil Kumar was nabbed on May 23, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat. He has already undergone custodial interrogation of 10 days.

A total of 10 people, including Sushil Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.
PTI
TAGS: #Chhatrasal Stadium #Delhi court #India #Sushil Kumar
first published: Jun 11, 2021 03:41 pm

