App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Debit card transactions at POS hit demonetisation levels in April 2018

In April, a few states had reported that ATMs had low cash reserves, creating a cash crunch

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Debit card transactions at point of sale (POS) terminals had climbed to levels similar to demonetisation, according to data released in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monthly bulletin.

The volume of debit card transactions at POS terminals in April was 333.77 million, the RBI said in its bulletin for June. This number is close to the 328.62 million recorded in January 2017, about two months after demonetisation.

Usage of debit cards at card machines was higher than the numbers recorded in February and March 2018, which were 282.01 million and 318.90 million respectively.

But the value of transactions in April was still lower than the value of transactions in January 2017. The value of transactions from debit cards at POS terminals was Rs 45,457 crore in April, lower than the Rs 49,004 crore recorded in January last year.

In April, a few states had reported that ATMs had low cash reserves, creating a cash crunch. This situation could explain the rise in debit card use during the month.

Except January, debit card volumes at POS terminals throughout 2017 ranged between 250 and 300 million, as cash supply resumed normal levels.

Mobile wallet transactions too, saw a slight rise in April from the previous month. 279.29 million mobile wallet transactions were recorded in April, while 268.79 million transactions took place in March, as per data from the central bank.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 01:16 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.