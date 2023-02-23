 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Data privacy, data security big challenges of digital world, G20 meet expected to address them: Jaishankar

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST

The EAM was addressing the ’Festival of Thinkers’ organised by the Symbiosis International University here.

S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said data security and data privacy are the biggest challenges of the digital world and issues connected to them are expected to be addressed during the G20 meeting.

The EAM was addressing the ’Festival of Thinkers’ organised by the Symbiosis International University here. Jaishankar said the G20 meeting was taking place at a time when factors like the Ukraine-Russia war, the COVID pandemic and its effects on the world stage had created ”multiple layers of stress”.

Stressing that one of the new factors at play was digital, he said, ”We still have not fully appreciated it but digital has changed our lives. Every time you look at the screen, you are learning something but somebody is also learning something about you, your habits, your likes, dislikes, demands, and preferences.”

Speaking on how power among nations will be determined in the background of digitisation, he said there was a time when wealth and military strength and gold reserves decided this power, while later it was oil.