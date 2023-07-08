English
    Jul 08, 2023 / 09:44 am

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visits LIVE: PM leaves for Warangal

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visits LIVE: "Leaving for Warangal (Telangana) to attend a programme where we will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for development works worth over Rs 6,100 crore. These works cover different sectors ranging from highways to railways. They will benefit the people of Telangana," the PM tweeted.

    • Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visits LIVE: PM leaves for Warangal
      PM Modi is set to visit Warangal (Telangana) and Bikaner (Rajasthan) today on July 8
      Moneycontrol.com
    • July 08, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

      Sports Alert:

      BCCI will formulate a policy for its players (including retired players) with respect to their participation in overseas T20 leagues.

    • July 08, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

      PM Modi's State Visits LIVE: A look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's itinerary for today

    • July 08, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

      PM Modi's State Visits LIVE: Prime Minister on his way to Warangal

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed Uttar Pradesh for Telangana today on July 8. He had visited Raipur, Gorakhpur and Varanasi on July 7; and also held public rallies and inaugurations.
      "Leaving for Warangal (Telangana) to attend a programme where we will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for development works worth over Rs 6,100 crore. These works cover different sectors ranging from highways to railways. They will benefit the people of Telangana," the PM tweeted.
      From Telangana, the prime minister will travel to Rajasthan later in the day.

    • July 08, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

      West Bengal Panchayat Polls LIVE: State of unrest amid polling

      -- 52-year-old TMC worker, Sateshuddin Sheikh killed in Khargram of Murshidabad, as per ANI.
      -- Congress worker, Phoolchand was killed during the nomination process for Panchayat election in Khargram, ANI reported.

    • July 08, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

      West Bengal Panchayat Polls LIVE: Security measures

      To secure the West Bengal Panchayat elections, around 70,000 state police and at least 600 companies of the central forces have been deployed to polling stations, PTI reported.

    • July 08, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

      West Bengal Panchayat Polls LIVE: Voting begins for 73,000 seats, 2 lakh candidates in fray

    • July 08, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

      West Bengal Panchayat Polls LIVE: Incidents of violence reported

      West Bengal has reported a few incidents of violence after the election dates were announced on June 8, PTI reported. At least 15 people have died in poll related violence across the state so far, it added.

    • July 08, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

      West Bengal Panchayat Polls LIVE: Coochbehar polling booth vandalised

      A polling booth in Sitai district of Coonchbehar has been vandalised soon after voting began at the Baravita Primary School, ANI reported.
      Ballot papers at the site were also burned, it added. More details are awaited.

    • July 08, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST

      Monsoon News LIVE: Amarnath Yatra halted again due to heavy rains in Kashmir

      After a pause yesterday, the Amarnath Yatra has been halted for the second consecutive day on July 8 (today), due to heavy rainfall in most parts of Kashmir, officials told PTI. The pilgrimage has been suspended from both routes -- Pahalgam and the Baltal due to inclement weather conditions, they added.
      Meanwhile the weather has also led to landslides which has resulted in closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

    • July 08, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

      West Bengal Panchayat Polls LIVE: Section of Nandigram residents boycotting elections

      Residents of Nandigram Block 1 in the state's Purba Medinipur district told ANI they are boycotting the election. They said the boycott will continue till authorities deploy central forces for booth numbers 67 and 68 in Mahammadpur No 2 area. Residents are alleging "booth capturing" by the TMC, adding that there is "bogus voting" using deceased resident's names.

    • July 08, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST

      West Bengal Panchayat Polls LIVE: State Governor Bose enroute to vote early

      West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was on his way to a polling booth in Basudebpur of North 24 Parganas district, ANI reported. TheGovernor was stopped by a few CPI(M) candidates on the way. They discussed their issues with him.

    • July 08, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

      World News Alert: Dutch PM resigns

      Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says his government is resigning, AP reported. Rutte said the reason was failure to agree on a migration policy, he added.

