Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visits LIVE: PM leaves for Warangal

July 08, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed Uttar Pradesh for Telangana today on July 8. He had visited Raipur, Gorakhpur and Varanasi on July 7; and also held public rallies and inaugurations.

"Leaving for Warangal (Telangana) to attend a programme where we will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for development works worth over Rs 6,100 crore. These works cover different sectors ranging from highways to railways. They will benefit the people of Telangana," the PM tweeted.

From Telangana, the prime minister will travel to Rajasthan later in the day.