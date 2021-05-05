Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 51,880 new COVID-19 positive cases, 65,934 recoveries and 891 deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tata group to airlift 60 cryogenic tankers from overseas, build 400 oxygen plants
Tata group will airlift 60 cryogenic oxygen tankers from overseas and build around 400 oxygen generating units that can be used by hospitals in smaller towns amid the pandemic, according to a senior official of Tata Sons. Besides, the group makes around 5,000 beds available for COVID-care with its various firms coming together in the fight against the second wave of the COVID-19, the official added.
The group is also reskilling some of its staff, especially within Indian Hotels, which has converted many of its hotels into COVID-care facilities to prevent a shortage of support staff for the patients. "As we speak, we are making available around 900 MT of oxygen per day, that is Tata Steel alone. Our people in Tata Steel identified that the bottleneck is in transportation. We need special cryogenic containers. India doesn''t have it. So, one just has to find them outside and get them airlifted.