Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 51,880 new COVID-19 positive cases, 65,934 recoveries and 891 deaths

May 05, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

Globally, more than 15.31 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 32.09 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 15.71 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

: So far, India has recorded over 1.99 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,18,959 deaths. A total of 1,62,93,003 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 34,13,642 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 17.13 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 81.77 percent.