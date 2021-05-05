MARKET NEWS

May 05, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 51,880 new COVID-19 positive cases, 65,934 recoveries and 891 deaths

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 15.71 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: So far, India has recorded over 1.99 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,18,959 deaths. A total of 1,62,93,003 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 34,13,642 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 17.13 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 81.77 percent.
Globally, more than 15.31 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 32.09 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 15.71 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • May 05, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tata group to airlift 60 cryogenic tankers from overseas, build 400 oxygen plants 

    Tata group will airlift 60 cryogenic oxygen tankers from overseas and build around 400 oxygen generating units that can be used by hospitals in smaller towns amid the pandemic, according to a senior official of Tata Sons. Besides, the group makes around 5,000 beds available for COVID-care with its various firms coming together in the fight against the second wave of the COVID-19, the official added.

    The group is also reskilling some of its staff, especially within Indian Hotels, which has converted many of its hotels into COVID-care facilities to prevent a shortage of support staff for the patients. "As we speak, we are making available around 900 MT of oxygen per day, that is Tata Steel alone. Our people in Tata Steel identified that the bottleneck is in transportation. We need special cryogenic containers. India doesn''t have it. So, one just has to find them outside and get them airlifted.

  • May 05, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Air India airlifts 190 tonnes of medical equipment from various countries in last 10 days

    Air India says it has airlifted over 190 tonnes of medical equipment from various countries, including Germany, US, UK and Singapore, in last 10 days

  • May 05, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India receives essential medical supplies from several countries, including US, Ireland, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait

  • May 05, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu reports 21,228 new COVID cases, 19,112 recoveries and 144 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

    Total cases: 12,49,292 

    Total recoveries: 11,09,450 

    Active cases: 1,25,230 

    Death toll: 14,612

  • May 05, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope says COVID-19 vaccine doses received to last 2-3 days, in talks with Dr Reddy's to procure Sputnik V 

    Few centres were closed due to doses' shortage. Got 9 lakh vials today, to last for 2-3 days. 1 lakh inoculated so far in 18-44 age group. Order placed for 18.5 lakh vaccines (Covishield & Covaxin). In talks with Dr Reddy's to procure Sputnik V, says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

  • May 05, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India reaches out to US companies over investment in pharmaceutical, medical devices sector

    India has reached out to top American pharma companies seeking investment in the country's pharmaceutical and medical devices sector, which gains urgency in view of a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has held virtual meetings with Alberta Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, Thermo Fisher CEO Marc Casper, Bernd Brust, the chairman and CEO of Antylia Scientific, and Joseph Repp, the CEO of Pall Life Sciences.

    He also had a call with Emmanuel Ligner, the CEO and president of Cytiva. During his interactions with the pharma companies, Sandhu mentioned that India is seeking to encourage investments into the pharmaceutical and medical devices sector. India, he said, has recently launched a production linked incentive scheme that will provide the US companies new opportunities for investment.

  • May 05, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Joe Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4

    US President Joe Biden has set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one shot to 70 per cent of adult Americans by July 4 as he tackles the vexing problem of winning over the “doubters” and those unmotivated to get inoculated. Demand for vaccines has dropped off markedly nationwide, with some states leaving more than half their available doses unordered.

    Aiming to make it easier to get shots, Biden called for states to make vaccines available on a walk-in basis and he will direct many pharmacies to do likewise. His administration for the first time also is moving to shift doses from states with weaker demand to areas with stronger interest in the shots. "You do need to get vaccinated,” Biden said from the White House on Tuesday.

  • May 05, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US is helping India significantly, says President Joe Biden

    The US is helping India "significantly" in its fight against the second wave of COVID-19 by sending it material and machine parts, President Joe Biden has said. So far, six air shipments funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have departed the US for India. These flights include health supplies, oxygen cylinders, N95 masks and medicines.

    "We are helping Brazil. We are helping India significantly. I spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. What he needs most is the material and the parts to be able to have his machines that can make the vaccine work. We're sending him that,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday. "We're sending them oxygen. We are sending them a lot of the precursors. So we're doing a lot for India," he said responding to a question on his assistance to India, Brazil and other countries amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said by July 4, the US is going to send 10 per cent of AstraZeneca vaccines to other countries.

  • May 05, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Shops selling fertilizers, horticulture implements, grocery, liquor among others are allowed to open till 5pm except during the weekend curfew, in view of Covid-19 restrictions in the state. Movement of persons on foot/bicycle for permissible purposes shall be freely allowed. In case of motorized traffic, valid identity cards or e-pass may be used, says Punjab government

  • May 05, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Poland tightens quarantine rules after cases of Indian COVID-19 variant

    People travelling to Poland from Brazil, India and South Africa will have to quarantine, the Polish health minister said on Tuesday, as he announced cases of a COVID-19 variant first detected in India in the Warsaw and Katowice areas. The outbreaks poses a fresh risk to Poland just as it starts to emerge from a highly damaging third wave of the pandemic.

    “In the case of Brazil, India and South Africa, people travelling from these locations will automatically have to quarantine without the possibility of getting an exception due to a test,” Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told a news conference. The number of infections involving the Indian variant in Poland has now reached 16, including two cases in the family of a Polish diplomat who had returned from India, Niedzielski said. Poland has so far reported 2,808,052 cases of COVID-19 and 68,133 deaths. Poland reopened shopping centres on Tuesday, the beginning of a gradual unfreezing of the economy that will see restaurants, hotels and schools reopening at different points in May.

  • May 05, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Jalandhar district administration orders 25 oxygen concentrators to reduce demand for oxygen gas

    In a bid to have effective COVID management at Civil Hospital, the district administration has ordered 25 oxygen concentrators to reduce demand for oxygen gas. It received the first lot with 10 pieces yesterday: Public Relations Officer, Jalandhar.

  • May 05, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | RTPCR test must not be repeated in any individual tested positive once either by RAT or RTPCR: ICMR 

    Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issues advisory for COVID19 testing during the second wave of the pandemic; RTPCR test must not be repeated in any individual who has tested positive once either by RAT or RTPCR.

