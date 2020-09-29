Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 tally tops 2.5 lakh

Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | National capital records 1,984 new COVID-19 cases, tally crosses over 2.73 lakh

Delhi recorded 1,984 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, as the infection count mounted to over 2.73 lakh in the national capital. The death toll rose to 5,272 with 37 new fatalities, according to a health department bulletin.

The relatively low count of new cases came out of the 36,302 tests done the previous day.

