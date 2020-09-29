172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-india-news-live-updates-statewise-tally-delhi-pune-mumbai-odisha-oxford-coronavirus-vaccine-cdc-india-recovery-rate-unlock-5-guidelines-5896491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 29, 2020 07:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 tally tops 2.5 lakh

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 60.7 lakh

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 190th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 60,74,702 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 95,542 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 82.46 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.31 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.98 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less

highlights

  • September 29, 2020 07:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | National capital records 1,984 new COVID-19 cases, tally crosses over 2.73 lakh

    Delhi recorded 1,984 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, as the infection count mounted to over 2.73 lakh in the national capital. The death toll rose to 5,272 with 37 new fatalities, according to a health department bulletin.

    The relatively low count of new cases came out of the 36,302 tests done the previous day.

    Read more here

  • September 29, 2020 07:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal's COVID-19 tally tops 2.5 lakh-mark with 3,155 new cases

    West Bengal's COVID-19 tally has surged past the 2.5-lakh mark with 3,155 new cases, while 56 more fatalities have pushed the death toll to 4,837, a bulletin released by the health department said.

    The recovery rate stands at 87.73 percent. (Input from PTI)

  • September 29, 2020 06:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 60,74,702. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    While 50,16,520 patients have recovered, 95,542 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 9,62,640. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.

  • September 29, 2020 06:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.31 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 9.98 lakh.

    With over 71.38 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.

    While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and South Africa are rising rapidly.

  • September 29, 2020 06:51 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 190th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. Guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’ are expected to be announced soon. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.