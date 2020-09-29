Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 tally tops 2.5 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 60.7 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 190th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 60,74,702 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 95,542 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 82.46 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.31 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.98 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Delhi recorded 1,984 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, as the infection count mounted to over 2.73 lakh in the national capital. The death toll rose to 5,272 with 37 new fatalities, according to a health department bulletin.
The relatively low count of new cases came out of the 36,302 tests done the previous day.
Read more here
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally has surged past the 2.5-lakh mark with 3,155 new cases, while 56 more fatalities have pushed the death toll to 4,837, a bulletin released by the health department said.
The recovery rate stands at 87.73 percent. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 60,74,702. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 50,16,520 patients have recovered, 95,542 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 9,62,640. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.31 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 9.98 lakh.
With over 71.38 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 190th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. Guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’ are expected to be announced soon. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.