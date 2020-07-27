Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to launch 3 new COVID-19 testing facilities today
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to over 13.8 lakh. India’s recovery rate now stands at 63.9 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 126th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 13,85,522 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 32,063 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 63.9 percent. Globally, there have been over 1.6 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.4 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | PM Modi to launch COVID-19 testing facilities in Kolkata, Mumbai and Noida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching "high throughput" COVID-19 testing facilities in Kolkata, Mumbai and Noida at 4.30 pm today.
This will help ramp-up India’s testing capacity and strengthen early detection and treatment in the country, the Prime Minister's Office said.
Coronavirus in Hyderabad LIVE updates | Hyderabad’s Mayor Bonthu Rammohan yesterday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, but was asymptomatic. His family members have tested negative.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Australia's Victoria reports record-high of new COVID-19 cases
Australia's state of Victoria reported has six more deaths from COVID-19 and logged a record daily increase of 532 new cases.
This is in comparison to 459 cases that had been reported yesterday, Reuters reported. Yesterday, Victoria suffered its deadliest day since the pandemic began after reporting 10 deaths, mostly at aged-care facilities.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | 992 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pune city
Maharashtra’s Pune city reported 992 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed its number of patients to 48,057.
The death toll reached 1,166 with 13 succumbing to the infection, news agency PTI reported.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam reports 1,142 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Assam reported 1,142 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the state's tally to 32,228, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Two COVID-19 patients also died in the state, raising the toll to 79, he said.
So far, 24,040 people have recovered from the disease in Assam. The current doubling time has increased to 14.5 days from the previous week's 11.4 days.
There are 8,106 active cases in the state, while three patients have migrated out of Assam. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 13,85,522. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 8,85,576 patients have recovered, 32,063 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 4,67,882. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico, Peru, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.6 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 6.4 lakh.
With over 41.9 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 126th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 2.0’ is underway. However, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.