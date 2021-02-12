MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
February 12, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai’s COVID-19 vaccination tally tops 1 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: More than 1.08 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1.55 lakh deaths, have been recorded in India. Over 70 lakh people have been given their first COVID-19 vaccine dose so far

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 324th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1.08 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including over 1.55 lakh deaths. A total of 1.05 crore people have recuperated from COVID-19 in the country so far. However, there are 1.42 lakh active cases. India's
recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.16 percent. Globally, over 10.75 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 23.56 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 70 lakh people have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • February 12, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | West Bengal to resume schools for classes 9 to 12 from today

    Schools in West Bengal will resume physical classes for 9 to 12 from today maintaining all Covid guidelines. West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in December had declared for this session focus will be given more on online classes "Syllabus provided will be shortened. More focus will be given on online classes. We are even thinking of taking 1st-semester exams online," Chatterjee said.

    Education institutions have been closed across the country since March after the coronavirus outbreak. However, in October, the Union Ministry of Education had issued guidelines for reopening of schools. But, the state minister then stated that it had no intention to open education institutions immediately. West Bengal's state education department had also decided that students currently studying in classes 10th and 12th will not have their final examinations in 2021.

  • February 12, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Harsh Vardhan takes on Chhattisgarh minister after state halts Covaxin supplies

    Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday took on T S Singh Deo, health minister of Chhattisgarh, who requested to halt supplies of covid-19 vaccine --Covaxin to the state citing unavailability of Phase 3 data and also lack of display of expiry date on the vials. In a scathing reply, the union health minister in a letter said that the opposition party ruled state needs to improve the vaccination coverage among its frontline workers as the adequate supply of “safe" and “efficacious" vaccines is available with them.

    Vardhan said that only those covid-19 vaccines that have been granted permission for restricted use in emergency situation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) i. e. Covishield and Covaxin are being used for covid-19 vaccination drive in the country. “Both these vaccines being supplied to the States/UTs are safe and immunogenic and should be used expeditiously to rapidly confer protection to prioritized beneficiaries thereby mitigating the impact of the pandemic at the earliest," Harsh Vardhan said in his letter.

    “Your concern regarding unavailability of expiry date on Covaxin vial is also completely unfounded and without basis as the same is mentioned on the label of vaccine vials," said Harsh Vardhan in the letter. “While I note that Chhattisgarh has achieved 69.87% coverage of its health Care Workers by giving them the first dose of the vaccine, the State has been able to cover only 9.55% of its 2,09,512 Front Line Workers through the first dose of the vaccine. You would appreciate that this coverage needs to improve significantly since adequate quantity of both the vaccines are available with the State," the union health minister further said.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 12, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Nancy Pelosi aims to finish COVID-19 relief by month's end

    US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she expects lawmakers to complete legislation based on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill by the end of February. As House committees worked to cobble the sweeping bill into place, Pelosi predicted the legislation would become law before enhanced unemployment benefits expire in mid-March and said an address by Biden to a joint session of Congress would come after the measure is done. Pelosi said the House would approve and forward to the Senate a Covid-19 bill that includes a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

  • February 12, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Pandemic may trigger rise in corporate fraud, warn experts

    The pandemic-led financial stress could lead to an increase in fraud and corporate misconduct—the hallmark of similar crisis periods in the past, experts have warned. Struggling companies often face pressure to dress up earnings to understate threats to their viability or to secure financing during a downturn. Besides, the general tendency of companies to attribute an angle of criminality while taking legal action in an otherwise civil dispute to put pressure on the other party for settlement will also play out in hard times, experts added.

    White-collar crimes typically include money-laundering, improper payments to officials, dressing up books, insider trading, diversion of funds and, in many cases, frauds perpetrated by employees against the company. “Lessons from the 2008 financial crisis have shown us that major disruptive events such as the pandemic, always increase the propensity for fraud and allied criminal misconduct. Typically, the gestation period for discovery and prosecution of fraud is 24-36 months, hence, it’s too soon to call trends; however, the obvious genres are likely to be misuse of stimulus or government aid packages and an increase in cybercrime," said Sherbir Panag, partner at Law Offices of Panag and Babu.

  • February 12, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Harsh Vardhan says Chattisgarh govt is sensationalising non-issues

    Responding to the concern of Chattisgarh Health Minister over COVID-19 vaccine, Union health minister said that Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo is sensationalising non-issues and further said, "kindly focus on improving vaccine coverage in the State." The response came after Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo wrote to the Union Health Minister Dr Vardhan on Thursday expressing his concern about the absence of expiration date on the vials of the vaccine. Deo also requested Dr Vardhan to stop sending Bharat Biotech's Covaxin until the phase-3 clinical trial results are completed.

    Taking a stand against it, Harsh Vardhan in a series of tweets said strongly replied to apprehensions in such unprecedented times. In a tweet, he says: is it really befitting of a state's Health Minister Shri TS Singh Deo to stoke inhibitions regarding efficacy of COVID19 vaccine? In such unprecedented times, you should help address any vaccine hesitancy and do what's in best interest of people, not further vested interests! 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 12, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Britain's covid variant a concern, 'likely to sweep the world', says scientist

    The coronavirus variant first found in the British region of Kent is a concern because it could undermine the protection given by vaccines against developing COVID-19, the head of the UK's genetic surveillance programme said. She also said the variant was dominant in the country and was likely "to sweep the world, in all probability".

    The coronavirus has killed 2.35 million people and turned normal life upside down for billions, but a few new worrying variants out of thousands have raised fears that vaccines will need to be tweaked and people may require booster shots. Sharon Peacock, director of the COVID-19 Genomics UK consortium, said vaccines were so far effective against the variants in the United Kingdom, but that mutations could potentially undermine the shots.

    "What's concerning about this is that the 1.1.7. variant that we have had circulating for some weeks and months is beginning to mutate again and get new mutations which could affect the way that we handle the virus in terms of immunity and effectiveness of vaccines," Peacock told the BBC.

  • February 12, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | WHO, EU launch vaccine rollout program in 6 ex-Soviet states

    The World Health Organization and the European Union are launching a 40-million euro ($48.5 million) program to help deploy COVID-19 vaccines in six former Soviet republics, WHO's regional director for Europe said Thursday while highlighting a 4-week decline in confirmed coronavirus cases. The program will involve Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova, and complements the work of an existing EU program and the WHO-backed COVAX Facility that aims to deploy vaccines for people in all countries in need whether rich or poor, Dr. Hans Kluge said.

    “Vaccines offer a way to emerge faster from this pandemic. But only if we ensure that all countries, irrespective of income level, have access to them," Kluge told reporters from WHO Europe headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “Unfair access to vaccines can backfire. The longer the virus lingers, the greater the risk of dangerous mutations," he added.

  • February 12, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai’s COVID-19 vaccination tally tops 1 lakh

    Mumbai reported over 500 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in row this week yesterday, while 624 more patients recovered from the infection, according to civic officials. On the immunisation front, the number of people inoculated against COVID-19 crossed the 1-lakh mark in Mumbai, officials said. The number of vaccine beneficiaries has risen to 1,01,364, an official added. (Input from PTI)

  • February 12, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 10.75 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at more than 23.56 lakh.

    With over 2.73 crore reported cases so far, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom.

  • February 12, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, its socio-economic impact and the massive vaccination drive across the world.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 324th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the infectious disease. Daily cases being reported in India have been dropping consistently over the last couple of months. Thus, the reopening process is also speeding up. Yet, states and Union Territories have continued to impose some local restrictions when and where required.

    India began its massive COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. Over 70 lakh beneficiaries have been given at least the first dose so far.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.