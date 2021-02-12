Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai’s COVID-19 vaccination tally tops 1 lakh

Coronavirus Live updates | West Bengal to resume schools for classes 9 to 12 from today
Schools in West Bengal will resume physical classes for 9 to 12 from today maintaining all Covid guidelines. West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in December had declared for this session focus will be given more on online classes "Syllabus provided will be shortened. More focus will be given on online classes. We are even thinking of taking 1st-semester exams online," Chatterjee said.
Education institutions have been closed across the country since March after the coronavirus outbreak. However, in October, the Union Ministry of Education had issued guidelines for reopening of schools. But, the state minister then stated that it had no intention to open education institutions immediately. West Bengal's state education department had also decided that students currently studying in classes 10th and 12th will not have their final examinations in 2021.
West Bengal to resume schools for classes 9 to 12 from today, following COVID19 guidelines— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021
Visuals from Siliguri pic.twitter.com/0IZM6Z5ICv