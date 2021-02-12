Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai’s COVID-19 vaccination tally tops 1 lakh

February 12, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST

Coronavirus Live updates | Harsh Vardhan takes on Chhattisgarh minister after state halts Covaxin supplies

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday took on T S Singh Deo, health minister of Chhattisgarh, who requested to halt supplies of covid-19 vaccine --Covaxin to the state citing unavailability of Phase 3 data and also lack of display of expiry date on the vials. In a scathing reply, the union health minister in a letter said that the opposition party ruled state needs to improve the vaccination coverage among its frontline workers as the adequate supply of “safe" and “efficacious" vaccines is available with them.

Vardhan said that only those covid-19 vaccines that have been granted permission for restricted use in emergency situation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) i. e. Covishield and Covaxin are being used for covid-19 vaccination drive in the country. “Both these vaccines being supplied to the States/UTs are safe and immunogenic and should be used expeditiously to rapidly confer protection to prioritized beneficiaries thereby mitigating the impact of the pandemic at the earliest," Harsh Vardhan said in his letter.

“Your concern regarding unavailability of expiry date on Covaxin vial is also completely unfounded and without basis as the same is mentioned on the label of vaccine vials," said Harsh Vardhan in the letter. “While I note that Chhattisgarh has achieved 69.87% coverage of its health Care Workers by giving them the first dose of the vaccine, the State has been able to cover only 9.55% of its 2,09,512 Front Line Workers through the first dose of the vaccine. You would appreciate that this coverage needs to improve significantly since adequate quantity of both the vaccines are available with the State," the union health minister further said.