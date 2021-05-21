MARKET NEWS

May 21, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Govt urges states to make black fungus notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440 while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440 while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.A total 3,874 fatalities due to COVID-19 were registered in a span
of 24 hours. The active cases have further reduced to 31,29,878, comprising 12.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.74 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,23,55,440, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent, the data stated.
  • May 21, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE: Fretting about COVID, most Japan firms say Olympics should be cancelled or postponed
    Nearly 70% of Japanese firms want the Tokyo Olympics either cancelled or postponed, a Reuters survey found, underscoring concerns that the Games will increase coronavirus infections at a time when the medical system is under heavy strain.
    With just nine weeks to go before the Games, states of emergency have been imposed in much of Japan until the end of the month to counter a spike in infections that has resulted in a shortage of medical staff and hospital beds in some areas. The country's vaccination programme has also been particularly slow, with just 4% of the population inoculated, the lowest rate among the Group of Seven nations.
    The Corporate Survey, conducted May 6-17, showed 37% of firms were in favour of cancellation, while 32% want a postponement. 
    In particular, those calling for a cancellation have increased from February when the same questions were asked in the monthly survey. Then, 29% were keen on a cancellation while 36% favoured a delay.
    "There's no way that the Olympics can go ahead under the current circumstances," a manager at a metals firm wrote in the survey. "Nothing the government does seems to be well-planned. All it appears to be doing is spreading anxiety."
    The results of the survey are roughly in line with public opinion polls. 
    The government and International Olympic Committee have repeatedly said the Games will go ahead. About 70% of the 10,500 athletes due to attend have already qualified.
    If the Games, which have already been postponed by a year, were cancelled, a quarter of the firms expect big economic losses. But nearly 60% said economic losses would be limited while another 13% said they expect economic losses to be relatively small. 
    The survey, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research, canvassed some 480 large and midsize non-financial companies, of which about 230 answered questions on the Olympics. Respondents participate in the survey on condition of anonymity. (Reuters)

  • May 21, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE: IMA to Centre: Allow Indian pharmas to manufacture black fungus drug 
    The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to allow the eligible pharmaceutical companies to manufacture Amphotericin-B in the country. 
    "At this moment, we wish to bring to your kind notice an issue we are facing in the clinical management on the raising incidents of the black fungus mucormycosis. As the patients who are either diabetic or immunocompromised need to take steroids as per the treatment protocols and are subjected to continuous oxygen support therapy, they are becoming more prone for this dreaded disease," the IMA said in its letter.
    It is an acute angioinvasive fungal disease that needs emergency treatment with local debridement and systemic Amphotericin-B drugs, it said.
    The IMA highlighted that though last year, the DCGI had given permission to a few Indian pharmaceutical firms to manufacture Amphotericin-B, it was withdrawn subsequently.
    "Now, only a US-based company has the licence to import the drug in India and there is no indigenous production, resulting in an acute shortage of this drug. On behalf of the IMA, we appeal and beseech your kind personal intervention to direct the DCGI to give the emergency or short-term permission for the eligible pharmaceuticals to manufacture the drug in our country...," the association's national president, Dr JA Jayalal, said in the letter. (PTI)

  • May 21, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus India News LIVE: Govt urges states to make black fungus notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act
    The Union health ministry has urged the states and Union territories to make black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, stating that the infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among COVID-19 patients.
    In a letter, the ministry said in recent times, a new challenge in the form of a fungal infection -- mucormycosis -- has emerged and has been reported among COVID-19 patients in many states, especially those on steroid therapy and deranged sugar control.
    "This fungal infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among COVID-19 patients," Joint Secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal said in the letter.
    The treatment of this infection requires a multi-disciplinary approach consisting of eye surgeons, ENT specialists, general surgeons, neurosurgeons and dental maxillofacial surgeons, among others, and the institution of the Amphotericin-B injection as an antifungal medicine.
    "You are requested to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, wherein all government and private health facilities, medical colleges will follow the guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
    "And, make it mandatory for all these facilities to report all suspected and confirmed cases to the health department through the district-level chief medical officers and subsequently, to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP)," the letter stated. (PTI) 

  • May 21, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST

    COVID-19 News LIVE: Total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in india surpasses 19 crore
    The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 19 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.
    On the day-125 of the vaccination drive on Thursday, a total of 14,56,088 vaccine doses -- 12,73,785 first dose and 1,82,303 second dose -- were given according to provisional report till 8 PM, the ministry data showed. 
    The ministry said of these 7,36,514 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 received their first dose on Thursday, and cumulatively the number reached 85,84,054 since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.
    "India achieves a new landmark in its vaccination drive as the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19 Cr (19,18,10,604) as per the 8 pm provisional report," the ministry said about the overall vaccination figures so far. (PTI) 

  • May 21, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE blog on the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for the latest news, updates and developments from India and around the world!

