App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2019 04:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Contempt of court petition against Bedi soon: Pondy CM

He told reporters at his residence here that Bedi has been blocking several welfare schemes despite the order of the Madras High Court issued on April 30 this year that she should not interfere in the functioning of the government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister of Puducherry and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Sunday said he would soon move soon against the Territorial Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for allegedly impeding implementation of decisions of the elected government constantly.

He told reporters at his residence here that Bedi has been blocking several welfare schemes despite the order of the Madras High Court issued on April 30 this year that she should not interfere in the functioning of the government.

The court had issued the order in a petition filed by Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister seeking to curtail the interference by Bedi. Narayanasamy said he had decided to post an official as an Election Commissioner for the Union Territory, but Bedi had even questioned this decision.

Close

"She (Bedi) does not know the administrative procedures and has been rejecting every decision of the territorial cabinet," he said. Therefore, he said he would file a contempt of court petition for interfering in routine governance here. Narayanasamy further alleged that the Centre was delaying compensation of Rs 400 crore to Puducherry due since August for the loss arising out of implementation of the GST here.

related news

"The territorial government is already hard-pressed for funds and delay in availability of compensation by the Centre was aggravating the fiscal situation," he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 1, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #Kiran Bedi #V Narayanasamy

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.