Chennai man ‘disgusted’ with Swiggy after finding bandaid in his ordered food

Chennai resident Balamurugan Deendayalan was in for a rude shock on Sunday when he found a blood-stained bandaid in his food ordered from popular food delivery application Swiggy.

Deendayalan was more disgusted as he spotted the bandaid only after consuming half of his Chicken Schezwan Chopsuey that he had ordered from Chop N Stix restaurant in Selaiyur through the app.

Without wasting time, Deendayalan took to Facebook to narrate his ordeal as a message sent through the Swiggy app's chatbox neither did not elicit any response nor was there any phone number available to contact any executive.

The angry customer also said that though he informed Swiggy about the contaminated food, the delivery service was still accepting orders from that restaurant.

Venting his anger, he wrote in a Facebook post: “Found blood stained bandaid in Chicken Schezwan Chop suey ordered through Swiggy, disgusting! Half eaten and then then noticed the stained band-aid! Contacted restaurant and they aren't sensitive and offering replacement for the food! Who again wants to eat such contaminated food!..."

Swiggy later took cognizance of the post and released a statement confirming they have suspended the concerned restaurant and that it will be investigated by an external agency.

The statement said: “We understand that consumers trust Swiggy with their health and safety, and are committed to working with restaurants to ensure that only hygienic and quality food is delivered to them. We deeply regret the issue faced by one of our users and apologize for the angst it has caused. This is certainly not the level of service we intend to promote. ‎While the restaurant has acknowledged a lapse at its end, based on the complaint, we have suspended this outlet pending further investigation by an external agency. Swiggy conducts stringent third-party hygiene audits across our restaurant partner network- regularly, and is invested in working with them to ensure a safe and delightful food experience for our consumers."

Later it was revealed that Deendayalan wasn’t the only aggrieved party. After the bandaid post went viral on social media, several Swiggy customers took to the platform and shared pictures of their bad experiences with the app.

One such dismayed customer said she had received a Swiggy order with a dead cockroach inside the food packet. To make matters worse, executives of the food delivery app stepped in to offer another packet of food as compensation.

The customer wrote: "Same thing happened to me couple of days back. Ordered biryani from Chellappas in Vignan Nagar, Bangalore, and found a dead cockroach in it. Complained to Swiggy, but they offered me free food instead. Disgusting!!!"