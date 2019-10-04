British looted $45 trillion from India in present value: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Highlighting the damage British regime did to India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken about the oppression the country faced when it was under colonial rule.

Jaishankar was delivering an address at Atlantic Council in Washington DC where he spoke about India in the global context and highlighted the impact of two centuries of British rule in the country.



EAM at Atlantic Council event in Washington DC: India had 2 centuries of humiliation by West,in its predatory form it came to India in mid 18th century. An economic study tried to estimate how much British took out of India,it ended up at a number of $45 trillion in today's value pic.twitter.com/iFi9J0TpNc

— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019

"In its predatory form, it (British Empire) came to India in the mid-18th century. An economic study tried to estimate how much the British took out of India and it ended up at a number of $45 trillion in today’s value," the minister stated.