Bharat bandh highlights: Govt rules out excise duty cut as petrol, diesel prices hit fresh high
Updates of the Bharat bandh called by Congress and other opposition parties to protest rise in prices of essential commodities.
Andhra Pradesh cuts petrol, diesel prices by Rs 2
Centre rules out excise cuts on petrol, diesel for now
Amit Shah to meet petroleum minister
Manmohan Singh hits out at Modi government
Petrol, diesel prices hiked further
Naveen Patnaik’s BJD not to support bandh
Political parties supporting the bandh
Congress workers block train in Odisha
MNS to support shutdown, Shiv Sena to stay away from stir
Schools, markets shut in Rajasthan during Bharat Bandh even as CM Raje calls is Congress drama Schools and markets remained closed in Rajasthan during an opposition-sponsored Bharat Bandh in protest against rising prices of petrol and diesel. The Congress held demonstrations and rallies in various districts including the state capital where PCC president Sachin Pilot, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande led the protest march.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that the Congress was engaging in a "drama" by observing a nationwide shutdown over increasing fuel prices, stressing that her government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to people.
The BJP government in Rajasthan, which is to go to polls later this year, reduced value-added tax on diesel and petrol on Sunday.
–PTI
Congress' Bharat Bandh against rising fuel prices evoked a good response in the BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh where many business establishments remained shut in major cities including Raipur and buses stayed off roads. No untoward incident was reported from any part of the state, according to police. – PTI
The 'Bharat Bandh' called by Congress and other opposition parties on Monday against soaring fuel prices failed to evoke response in West Bengal and Tripura, but affected life in BJP-ruled Assam and Arunachal Pradesh besides Bihar and Odisha.
–PTI
Bharat Bandh: Normal life hit in Cong-JDS ruled Karnataka Normal life was thrown out of gear during the 'Bharat Bandh' in Congress-JDS coalition ruled Karnataka to protest against the rise in prices of petroleum products. By and large, the bandh was peaceful except for some minor incidents of violence, police said. –PTI
A cut in taxes on petrol and diesel is ruled out for now as neither the central government nor some states have the appetite to stomach revenue loss from such a move, a top government official said Monday.While a cut in excise duty that the central government levies will impact fiscal deficit, states like Bihar, Kerala, and Punjab are not in a position to cut sales tax (or VAT), the official, who wished not to be identified, said. – PTI
A cut in taxes on petrol and diesel is ruled out for now as neither the central government nor some states have the appetite to stomach revenue loss from such a move, a top government official said Monday.While a cut in excise duty that the central government levies will impact fiscal deficit, states like Bihar, Kerala, and Punjab are not in a position to cut sales tax (or VAT), the official, who wished not to be identified, said.
NEWS FLASH: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a reduction in petrol and diesel price by Rs 2 each in the state.
NEWS FLASH: The Centre has ruled out excise cuts on petrol and diesel for now, CNBC TV18 has reported. The development comes even as opposition parties are staging a nationwide shutdown.
In Odisha, train services were disrupted in many places as Congress workers blocked railway tracks to enforce the bandh. At least 10 trains were cancelled. Vehicular movement came to a grinding halt in many places as Congress workers blocked roads. Buses, taxis and auto rickshaws stayed off the roads.
In Bhubaneswar, Congress workers staged a road blockade disrupting movement of vehicles on the national highway. Bandh supporters also locked the ticket counter of the Sun Temple.
Shops, markets, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed. Examinations were cancelled by the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT).
A policeman tries to douse a burning tyres during Bharat Bandh protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee, in Jammu. (Image: PTI)
Media reports have suggested that BJP national president Amit Shah will meet Union Minister for petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan amid the bandh.
300 Congress functionaries detained in Gujarat
Police in Gujarat have said that over 300 Congress functionaries were detained across the state, including state party chief Amit Chavda and Gujarat party in-charge Rajiv Satav from Lal Darwaja area, according to PTI.
Schools were shut in areas including Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Mehsana and there were reports of Congress workers forcing petrol pumps to down shutters in some parts of the state.
Yogi Adityanath slams opposition parties
Slamming opposition parties for their Bharat Bandh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said this kind of "negative thinking" will obliterate them from the opposition benches soon, PTI has reported.
"This (Bandh) is a manifestation of their (opposition parties) negative thinking. India is rising as the biggest economy in the world under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Welfare schemes are being launched, people are getting benefits. In such a scenario, nothing else can be expected from the desperate and demoralised opposition, which has no leadership or plans or strategy for the future," Adityanath said.
Bandh gets mixed response in Uttar Pradesh
Bharat bandh has evoked partial response in Uttar Pradesh. While shops and other business establishments were closed in some parts of the state, life continued as normal in most of the areas, including the state capital Lucknow.
The protests were being led by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Raj Babbar.
Congress supporters were spotted urging shopkeepers to down their shutters in Hazratganj and Janpath, according to a report by News18. While some shopkeepers yielded to their demands others extended their support to the cause but refused to close their shops.
Why the people of India are not with the Bharat Bandh today is because they understand that this rise of fuel price is because of factors beyond the control of the government of India: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted to the Bharat bandh. BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is addressing the media over the issue of rising fuel prices.
Everyone has a right to protest but what is happening today? Petrol pumps and buses being set ablaze, putting to risk lives. A child died after an ambulance was stuck in the protests in Bihar's Jehanabad. Who is responsible?: Ravi Shankar Prasad
2-year-old dies after vehicle taking her to hospital gets stuck in road blockade
A two-year-old girl has died after the vehicle carrying her to Bihar's Jehanabad civil hospital got stuck in road blockade by bandh supporters, according to a report by News18.
Her parents said if they were allowed to move ahead, their daughter's life could have been saved, the report adds.
The Shiv Sena took a jibe at opposition parties, stating their nationwide bandh against the rising fuel prices should not look like a sudden act undertaken after waking up from a "long sleep".
The BJP's bickering ally said it has been carrying the burden of opposition parties on its shoulders for long and it now wants to see where these outfits stand on pro-people issues, according to a PTI report.
"We have been carrying the burden of opposition leaders so far and we now want to see the strength of the opposition. People's interests are protected when opposition parties perform (their duty) with efficiency," the Sena said in an editorial published in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.
Speaking at the protest in Delhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not spoken about rising prices of fuel, condition of farmers and atrocities against women.
“Fuel prices are rising, incidents of crime against women are on a rise, farmers are distressed, but there is not a word from PM Modi,” Gandhi said.
"PM Modi said that he will do in 4 years, what did not happen in 70 years. It is true, what has not happened in 70 years, has been done by him in 4 years," Gandhi added.
Petrol prices at record high: Check how much it costs in India when compared with the world
On September 10, petrol prices hit a fresh record at Rs 88.12/litre in Mumbai and Rs 80.73/litre in Delhi. Here's a look at 10 countries where it is the cheapest and most expensive.
Manmohan Singh hits out at Modi government
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government, saying it has done a lot which is not in the interest of the nation and has now crossed all limits.
Singh made these remarks at an opposition protest against rising fuel prices here.
Singh also urged opposition parties to shed their differences and unite to save democracy in the country, according to PTI.
AAP leaders protest at Jantar Mantar; no disruption reported in Delhi
AAP leaders staged a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the fuel price hike.
The Arvind Kenriwal-led party said that it is supporting the “cause” but has not expressed support for the Congress-led bandh.
Senior party leader Dilip Pandey said unrest against Narendra Modi-led government is growing and the opposition cannot remain silent to the plight of common man affected by issues like fuel price hike, corruption and unemployment.
Offices were opened on time and official work was not affected at the Delhi Secretariat due to Bharat bandh, an official said.
Schools and colleges also had classes on time though students experienced difficulties in finding transportation, according to PTI.
However, a transport department official said the DTC buses and cluster buses were running as usual and no reports of disruption were received so far.
MNS workers damage state transport bus in Pune: Report
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers damaged a State Transport bus in Pune’s Kumthekar road area earlier in the day, according to a report by The Hindu.
The Raj Thackeray-led party is supporting the bandh.
East Coast Railway Zone cancels 12 trains
East Coast Railway Zone has cancelled 12 trains because of Bharat bandh. The cancelled trains include Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express and Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express, according to news reports.
