At least 1,600 died during monsoons in India in 2022: WMO

India this year saw “significant flooding” during the monsoon season with at least 700 people losing their life to flooding and another 900 dying from lightning, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said in a report released on November 6.

The report, WMO Provisional State of the Global Climate 2022, has come at a time when over 100 leaders and heads of states came together for the UN Climate Conference (COP27) in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El Sheikh.

"Adjacent areas of Afghanistan were also affected. There was also significant flooding in India at various stages during the monsoon season, particularly in the north-east in June, with over 700 deaths reported during the season from flooding and landslides, and a further 900 from lightning. Floods also triggered 6,63,000 displacements in the Indian state of Assam," the WMO said.

In Pakistan too, there were at least 1,700 deaths and 33 million people affected while 7.9 million people were displaced.

The WMO stated that the onset of monsoon in India was earlier and the withdrawal later than normal this year. "The majority of the Indian subcontinent received high precipitation totals and the monsoon extended farther westward then usual towards Pakistan where there was extensive flooding," it stated.

The report also mentioned that the policy decisions of India with regard to the export of wheat and rice are posing a threat to the international food markets. "The pre-monsoon period was exceptionally hot in India and Pakistan. Pakistan had its hottest March and hottest April on record. The heat caused a decline in crop yields. This combined with the banning of wheat exports and restrictions on rice exports in India are threatening the international food markets and posing risks to countries already affected by shortages of staple foods," read the report.

It further stated that the regions with a marked rainfall deficit included: Europe, Central Asia, Northern Australia, Eastern Africa, most of North Africa, central and southern South America, and central and western North America.

The organisation stated that the global mean temperature in 2022 is estimated to be 1.15 degrees Celsius (± 0.13°C) above pre-industrial levels, with the last eight years being the warmest on record.

"The global mean temperature so far in 2022 has been 1.15 degree Celsius above the 1850-1900 average. If the current anomaly continues to the end of the year, the analysis would place 2022 as either the fifth or sixth warmest year on record (from 1850), and in each case marginally warmer than 2021. The eight years -- 2015 to 2022 -- are likely to be the eight warmest years on record," the report read.