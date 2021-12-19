Angry at low prices offered at agricultural produce market, farmer sets own garlic crop on fire

Farmer sets his own garlic crop on fire. (Image: ANI)

A farmer set his garlic crop on fire after he failed to get a good rate for it at an agricultural produce market in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, news agency PTI reported.

The farmer identified as Shankar Singh is a resident of Mahidpur in Ujjain and was selling his garlic crop at Mandsaur Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti on December 18, where he eventually set his own produce on fire.

While talking to reporters on-site, Singh explained that he has spent Rs 2.5 lakh cultivating the garlic. However, he was getting only Rs 1 lakh while trying to sell it. Disappointed at the loss he was making, he set 150 kgs of garlic on fire.

A video of the incident showed people standing around the burning heap of garlic and shouting patriotic slogans.

Mandi Inspector Jagdish Babar claims that Singh's crop was auctioned at around Rs 1400 per quintal since the quality was poor, adding that over 8,000 sacks of garlic had arrived at the market that day, which were sold between Rs 1,000 to Rs 12,000 per quintal depending on the quality.

"Angry that his crop fetched a low rate, the farmer set some 50-60 kilograms of garlic on fire." Babar said, adding that average quality garlic was sold between Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,500 per quintal.

A mandi official has also filed a complaint with the Yashodharman police station claiming Singh's crop burning act was pre-planned.