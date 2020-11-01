[Watch] 4-year-old Mizoram girl sings AR Rahman's Vande Mataram, catches PM Modi's attention

A 4-year-old girl was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for singing Vande Mataram, which has caught the attention of scores of netizens. PM termed as "adorable and admirable".

Esther Hnamte from Mizoram caught the attention of Chief Minister Zoramthanga who tweeted the video of the girl's rendition of AR Rahman's 'Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram'.

AR Rahman himself shared the video on his Twitter. The official music video on YouTube has got by nearly 5.5 lakh views.

"Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-year-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing 'Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram'," the Mizoram CM tweeted.

Tagging the Mizoram chief minister's tweet and the video of the girl's rendition of Vande Mataram, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition."