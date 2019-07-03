38.91% land acquisition done for bullet train project: Piyush Goyal

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the land acquisition for the High Speed Rail Project also known as Bullet Train Project is currently underway.
Railways has acquired 537 hectare of land out of the total 1380 hectare needed for the bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the Parliament was told on July 3.
Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the land acquisition for the High Speed Rail Project also known as Bullet Train Project is currently underway.
"National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) has been set up to execute the Project. Land acquisition for the project is under progress and so far, out of total 1380 hectare of land required, 537 hectare has been acquired," he said.
