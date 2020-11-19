PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 07:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

10,000 vacancies in government departments to be filled after November 30: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

The state government had imposed a moratorium on hiring in various government departments in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said at least 10,000 vacancies in various government departments will be filled after November 30.

The state government had imposed a moratorium on hiring in various government departments in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said the moratorium will be lifted on November 30 and the vacancies will be filled.

Close

"We expect to fill at least 10,000 government vacancies after the moratorium is lifted. Advertisements for these vacancies will be placed soon," Sawant said.

An office memorandum regarding the moratorium was issued in March in light of the pandemic, which had hit the financial situation in the state, he said.

"We have taken a review now and the condition has been improving," the chief minister said.
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 07:07 pm

tags #Goa #government jobs #India #jobs #Pramod Sawant

