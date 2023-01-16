 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive | Bharat Biotech’s intranasal COVID-19 vaccine likely to be available only in corporate hospitals in major cities

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Jan 16, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

Due to lack of rise in demand for booster doses, small private hospitals have showed no interest in procuring the vaccine despite the ease of administration it promises, say industry sources

Bharat Biotech has announced that the vaccine will be priced at Rs 800 per dose in the private market and Rs 325 for governments even though the Centre has said that it does not plan to procure the intranasal vaccine for public hospitals, at least for now.

The world’s first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, iNCOVACC by Bharat Biotech, is looking at a launch in India by this month end. So far, however, only corporate hospitals in major cities have shown interest in procuring the vaccine, as demand for booster doses remains low.

Senior executives with the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI), the largest body of private hospitals in the country, said that most major corporate hospitals have started negotiating with Bharat Biotech to procure the vaccine, albeit in small quantities.

“Since it’s a new vaccine and the demand for booster doses has not risen exponentially despite the COVID-19 scare in China, only big hospitals, mostly with 100 beds and above, are going to procure small quantities of the vaccine in the beginning,” said Girdhar J Gyani, director general of the AHPI.

As two doses of the vaccine, required even for those taking booster doses, will cost every beneficiary nearly Rs 2,000, interest in the vaccine may remain low, he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

As private hospitals also charge Rs 150 as an administrative charge, every dose of INCOVACC will cost Rs 990 per user, when a 5 percent goods and services tax (GST) is also included.