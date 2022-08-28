Fitness Planner | How to go from being a Yoga novice to doing the Scorpion pose in 6 months - Part 1

Scorpion pose or Vrischikasana is an advanced yoga pose that requires strength, balance, inversion, focus, discipline and core engagement.

“We are going against the laws of gravity and everything that’s natural to us like standing and balancing on our feet,” says Dr Karthik Kashyap, a Bengaluru-based yoga teacher, who holds a PhD in yoga and philosophy from Mangalore University.

“On average, for a beginner, it would take up to six months to be able to successfully perform the Vrischikasana or Scorpion pose, depending on your body composition. Having said that some with the right body type and flexibility could do it in half the time too,” explains Kashyap.

In order to reach your goal of holding the Scorpion pose, you are going to need a strong back, core, shoulders and wrists, along with a supple spine and flexibility, Kashyap adds. He advises setting aside 30-60 minutes a day, three times a week, to work towards it.

The benefits

Those undertaking this six-month journey to do the Scorpion pose can expect to make physiological improvements but also mental health gains.

“The ultimate goal of yoga is to achieve a state mind that is absolutely calm and peaceful… stillness of the mind," says Abhishek Sharma, a celebrity yoga and holistic fitness coach based in Mumbai.

Apurva Thirani, a 43-year-old businessman from Kolkata, turned to yoga two years ago to improve his flexibility, spine health and strengthen his back. “When I started doing yoga during the pandemic, my aim was to be able to touch my feet with my hands without bending my knees in the forward bend. After six months, my flexibility did improve a little bit but the best thing that happened to me was the peace of mind the hour of yoga brought with it. There was a strength that developed within me which was different from the kind I would gain from going to the gym, which is what I used to do before the pandemic. After yoga, I felt at peace and a good energy that was different from any kind of workouts I have done,” recalls Thirani.

The training

In the first month of training, our focus will be on improving our overall flexibility to prepare the body to take on the progressive load of advanced asanas and postures that will be added over subsequent months.

Simultaneously, in the first dozen sessions we shall also work on improving the strength in our shoulders, core and back.

“The first month’s schedule is designed to prepare your body for yoga where you can hold your asanas. The asanas that we have included will make your body feel lighter and will help your breath flow freely through your body without any blockages or hurdles. Asanas such as bhunamanasana (greeting the earth pose), forward bends like downward dog and hands to toes help. These back twists and bends also work on flexibility of the spine and this very flexibility would be required when you attempt the Scorpion pose. Basic and intermediate back bend asanas will kick in later on in the training cycle,” says Kashyap.

Asanas such as downward dog and cobra are repeated throughout the six months of training because they are essential to develop a deeper back bend, which is required for holding the Scorpion pose, he adds.

This plan has been designed keeping in mind people of all abilities, including those new to yoga. Those with any sort of experience and some skills in yoga may also follow this plan to improve their yoga practice and pull off not just the Scorpion pose but other advanced asanas as well.

Fitness planner: Scorpion Pose - Month 1