Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 11:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 pandemic | Merchant services on the road to recovery

In an interaction with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury, American Express, India's Head of Global Merchant Services Anurag Gupta speaks about the disruptions in merchant services due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus pandemic had brought businesses across the country to a grinding halt.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury, American Express, India's Head of Global Merchant Services Anurag Gupta speaks about the disruptions in merchant services due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Close
While the government is trying to boost the MSME sector, find out how the bank's small and medium business community is impacted. While Amex is looking at recovery and stepping into the growth phase, has the premium brand made a fundamental shift?
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 09:39 pm

tags #American Express #Covid-19 #COVID-19 impact #India #merchant services #Podcast #video

