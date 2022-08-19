English
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips weekly meeting with LG VK Saxena after CBI raids

    Last month too, the Delhi Chief Minister had skipped the Friday meeting with the LG on July 22, after a CBI probe was recommended by Saxena into alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

    PTI
    August 19, 2022 / 10:50 PM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday skipped his weekly meeting with LG VK Saxena amid the escalated tensions over a CBI raid on his deputy Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with alleged irregularities in the Excise Policy 2021-22. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources claimed that no meeting was scheduled due to the Janmashtami festival.

    Sources in the LG's office confirmed that the Delhi chief minister did not meet the Lt Governor. It was the second time that Kejriwal skipped his weekly Friday meeting with Saxena.

    Last month, the Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor had skipped the Friday meeting with the LG on July 22, after a CBI probe was recommended by Saxena into alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. The policy was implemented by the Kejriwal government with the opening of liquor vends across the city by private parties selected through an open auction, on November 17, 2021.

    After remaining absent from the July 22 meeting, Kejriwal had also skipped a tree plantation programme on July 24 at Asola Bhati Mines where the Lieutenant Governor was present. The CBI conducted a raid at 31 locations across the country, including at Sisodia's residence, over alleged irregularities in the execution of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

    The CBI has also registered a case in the matter against 15 people including Sisodia, several excise officials and liquor traders.
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:49 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.