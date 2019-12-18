Corporate tax rate cut, the big bank merger and other policy decisions the government made in 2019

‘The big bank merger’ | In September, the Centre announced it would merge public sector banks and reduce their number from 27 to 12 over the next few years. FM Sitharaman unveiled a plan to merge 10 PSBs into four entities, with an aim to revitalise the banking sector. Three banks -- PNB, OBC and United Bank of India -- will combine to form India's second-largest lender. While Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank will merge to form the fourth largest PSB, Union Bank of India will merge with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank to create India's fifth largest PSB. Additionally, Indian Bank would merge with Allahabad Bank, making it the seventh largest PSB. (Image: PTI)