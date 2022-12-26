 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global slowdown's impact a key policy consideration: MPC's Shashanka Bhide

Siddharth Upasani
Dec 26, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Core inflation should decline significantly as international commodity prices begin to moderate and pressure on India's supply chains ease, says one of the three external members of the RBI's rate-setting committee

The global slowdown and its impact on the Indian economy will be a key consideration for India's monetary policy, according to Shashanka Bhide, one of the three external members on the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee.

"The extent and duration of the global slowdown and their implications for the domestic economy would clearly be an important consideration for policy," Bhide told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Policies will need to respond to achieve a stable macroeconomic environment, Bhide said, adding that it is difficult to "completely ignore" growth trends even as the MPC focused on bringing inflation down to the target.

Bhide's comments come amid rising concerns about the spillover of the global slowdown on India's growth. In an attempt to bring down multi-decade-high inflation, major central banks increased interest rates rapidly in 2022. The US Federal Reserve has been at the forefront of the tightening, raising its key rate by more than 400 basis points this year.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Growth pangs