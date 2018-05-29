‘Who’s Ian Chappell?’, Gayle’s dismissive dig during an interview

Chris Gayle is no stranger to controversies. In fact, they go hand in hand. After his controversial interview to Channel 10 journalist Mel McLaughlin during a Big Bash League match in 2016, the Universe Boss has created another controversy.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Gayle asked, “Who is Ian Chappell?” after being asked for his reaction about Chappell’s comment of a worldwide ban on him. The former Australian captain had asked Cricket Australia to propose a worldwide ban on Gayle after his ‘Don’t blush baby’ comment to McLaughlin.

"I wouldn't have a problem if Cricket Australia said to the clubs, 'he's never to be contracted again in this country'," Chappell was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press. "And I also wouldn't have a problem if Cricket Australia said to the ICC, 'what we're doing should be worldwide'.

"You'd have to talk to the individual countries then... but I wouldn't have a problem if it was tabled at an ICC meeting that Cricket Australia said, 'this is what we're doing and we would recommend that everybody else do the same'," he said.

Gayle was fined USD 10,000 by his BBL side Melbourne Renegades for his comments to McLaughlin. He also gave an apology later for the same.

The West Indian has since moved on from that incident and has even named his daughter Blush. But it seems he has not forgotten what Chappell had said about him and hence a dismissive response.