IPL 2018 RR vs KKR updates: Uthappa, Rana and Karthik lead Knight Riders to 7-wicket win

Kolkata cruise to seven-wicket victory

Kolkata paced their chase superbly and cruised to a seven-wicket win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday night.

Captain Dinesh Karthik brought up the win in the 19th over with a massive six off Ben Laughlin. He was unbeaten on 42 off 23 balls and his partner at the other end Nitish Rana returned unconquered on 35 off 27 balls.

Karthik and Rana made their move in the 17th over smashing a six each off Jaydev Unadkat and thereafter it was a walk in the park.

Kolkata finished on 163 for 3 in 18.5 overs, replying to Rajasthan’s 160-8 in 20 overs, notched their third win and helped them to the top of the eight-team standings.