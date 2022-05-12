Chennai Super Kings unfollows all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who had been an essential player of the franchise for almost 10 years, was unfollowed by the team on their Instagram handle.

Jadeja, who briefly captained CSK in the ongoing edition of the IPL, was released from the squad following a rib injury sustained during the IPL 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, is headed back home.

“Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings’ game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season,” said an official statement from CSK.



CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/2hDqkqRwOa#RavindraJadeja #ChennaiSuperKings #CSK

The cricketer’s sudden departure and being unfollowed on Instagram has sparked rumours of a fallout with the franchise.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes