    Chennai Super Kings unfollows all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram

    Jadeja’s abrupt departure and being unfollowed by the franchise on Instagram has sparked fallout rumours between the team and the cricketer

    Urvashi Mishra
    May 12, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST
    Ravindra Jadeja (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

    Ravindra Jadeja (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)


    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who had been an essential player of the franchise for almost 10 years, was unfollowed by the team on their Instagram handle.

    Jadeja, who briefly captained CSK in the ongoing edition of the IPL, was released from the squad following a rib injury sustained during the IPL 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, is headed back home.

    “Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings’ game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season,” said an official statement from CSK.

    The cricketer’s sudden departure and being unfollowed on Instagram has sparked rumours of a fallout with the franchise.



    Urvashi Mishra
