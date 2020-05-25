App
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Do's and don’ts to stay safe while flying during the time of coronavirus

Here’s everything you need to know about flying in times of coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
How coronavirus spreads inside an airplane? What increases the risk of infection? Are some seats less risky than others? Here’s everything you need to know about flying in times of coronavirus. (Image: News18 Creative)
How infection spreads inside an airplane? (Image: News18 Creative)
The seating heat map. (Image: News18 Creative)
Inside the airplane, movements increase the chances of contact with an infected person. (Image: News18 Creative)
How common is passenger movement inside airplanes? (Image: News18 Creative)
Safest seats? (Image: News18 Creative)
Do's and don’ts of flying. (Image: News18 Creative)
First Published on May 25, 2020 08:07 pm

