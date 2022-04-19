Few takers for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses but surge in cases may change that

Daily COVID-19 case levels and positivity rates in some states may be showing signs of an uptick but the majority of Indians, it seems, is not interested in availing booster doses, which were opened for all adults beginning April 10.

Over a week after the government authorised private hospitals across India to offer precautionary doses of COVID vaccines to all those above 18 years, only 1.84 lakh doses had been administered to the 18-59-year age group till April 18.

A closer look at the data suggests that 1.42 lakh booster doses had been administered to the 45-59 age group in the first nine days. The figure was even more abysmal for the 18-44-year age group, at 41, 394.

Overall, just about 2.55 crore booster doses have been administered so far.

The poor response has prompted many hospitals to reach out to state governments with demands to publicise the importance of booster doses as immunity from past infections and two doses of vaccination wanes.

On April 8, the Centre announced that adults who have completed nine months since their second COVID-19 vaccine dose would be eligible for the precautionary doses but would have to avail them in private hospitals.

It also persuaded Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India, makers of the Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, respectively, to slash rates to hospitals drastically to Rs 225 a dose.

These vaccines are now available to beneficiaries for about Rs 400 per dose, including Rs 150 that private hospitals charge as an administrative cost a dose and 5 percent GST.

Prior to April 10, only healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years of age were allowed to avail COVID-19 vaccine boosters — both at public and private hospitals.

But even after the expansion of booster-dose administration, the response from people has been less than enthusiastic, even though experts say booster doses are particularly important for those with underlying diseases and compromised immunity.

Low fear of serious disease

Dr P Kuganantham, a senior consultant and head of department, social medicine, SIMS Hospital in Chennai, said people seem to be hesitant regarding the booster dose, and that awareness and seriousness is comparatively lower because of fewer COVID-19 cases.

“This is not right as people need to understand that periodic vaccination is always safe to counter every wave with better immunity,” he said.

Hari Kishan Gonuguntla, consultant interventional pulmonologist at Hyderabad’s Yashoda Hospitals, suggested that the low uptake of booster doses was also rooted in the mild nature of the disease caused by Omicron and its sub-lineage.

“Most people of age 15-59 years were infected with mild symptoms during the Omicron wave, which renders immunity similar to the booster dose due to natural immunity against the virus,” he said.

According to Dr Anantha Krishnan C, Consultant, Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases, Prashanth Hospitals, Chennai, many people are also doubtful about the need for precautionary doses and their efficacy.

Rising COVID-19 numbers may help

Over the last few days, the swiftly declining COVID-19 case numbers and test positivity rate in India have taken a turn. Daily cases, as well as active infections, are rising, mainly owing to the rise in new infections in Delhi and districts in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh adjoining the national capital.

As of April 19 morning, active cases in the country had risen to 11,860 after falling well below the 10,0000 mark some days ago.

This, said Girdhar J Gyani, Director General of the Association of Private Healthcare Providers of India, a network of private hospitals, may work in favour of booster doses.

“Now that the COVID-19 numbers have started showing a surge, we hope to see more people coming for booster doses at vaccination centres,” he said, adding that state governments should also urge people to take the precautionary shots.

“Promotional activities will not cost much but the benefits will be huge,” Gyani added.

Kuganantham, too, said that with COVID-19 cases rising in Delhi, it is advisable for all adults to get the booster dose and be ready for a fourth wave, should there be one.