coronavirus

COVID-19 update | Delhi logs record 28,867 cases, positivity rate rises to 29.21%

Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

PTI
January 13, 2022 / 09:39 PM IST
COVID-19 vaccination starts for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Laxmi Nagar, Delhi. (Image: ANI)

Delhi on Thursday reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate surged to 29.21 per cent, according to health department data. Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

According to the data, Thursday's positivity rate is the highest since May 3, when it was 29.6 per cent. On Wednesday, Delhi had logged 40 deaths, the highest since June 10 last year, when 44 fatalities were recorded.

Of the 164 Covid deaths recorded in the first 13 days of January, most patients had comorbidities, according to government data.
