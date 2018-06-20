Xiaomi opens its 1000th service centre in Hyderabad

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi opened its 1000th service centre in Hyderabad today. Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, said the company launched its 500th authorized service centre in Bengaluru in June 2017 and within a year the number of service centres in India had doubled.

"Since then the company witnessed a substantial 100 per cent growth in its service centre initiatives, earning a Customer Satisfaction score of 86 per cent with an industry Field Failure rate at less than half of the industry average highlighting the impressive quality and reliability standards of the companys devices," Jain said.

Replying to a query, he said Xiaomi expects offline retail to account for about half of its smartphone sales, up from about 30 per cent currently, by next year as it expands its presence into small cities. The company also has 500 authorised service centres for Mi TVs across India.

Xiaomi India has introduced multiple initiatives which are inspired by the efficiency of internet, and made the after sales service for its users more enhanced, leading to a lower wait time, reduced turn around time and higher CSAT, he added.