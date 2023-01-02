 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why IPO-bound Tata Play’s performance will be under pressure in FY23

Maryam Farooqui
Jan 02, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

Growth in the company’s average revenue per user and active subscriber base has slowed with more people cutting the cord and opting for streaming platforms for content. Competition from free-to-air satellite TV provider DD Free Dish isn’t helping.

Revenues from DTH services, Tata Play’s core business, will drop in FY23, an analysis by Crisil Ratings noted.

Tata Play, one of the largest direct-to-home (DTH) players, which is looking to have an initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 2,500 crore, is likely to see a drop in its DTH business, say analysts.

The company, which rebranded itself last year after being known for years as Tata Sky, offers DTH services. It also aggregates streaming platforms via Tata Play Binge, which houses around 17 over-the-top (OTT) platforms, and has a broadband service called Tata Play Broadband.

Growth in the company’s average revenue per user (ARPU) and active subscriber base has slowed with more people cutting the cord and opting for streaming platforms for content, as well as competition from free-to-air satellite TV provider DD Free Dish. Consequently, revenues from DTH services, Tata Play’s core business, will drop in FY23, an analysis by Crisil Ratings noted.

“DTH operators face risks arising from technological advancements and changing consumer behaviour. The growing popularity of over-the-top (OTT) platforms could be a threat in the medium to long run. With limited product differentiation, the DTH industry is exposed to intense competition among the DTH operators and from cable TV operators as well as Free Dish,” said Crisil Ratings.

Queries on financial performance emailed to Tata Play had not not elicited a response till the time this article was published.