App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

WhatsApp to monetise platform with ads in 'Status'

Whatsapp however, did not provide a timeframe for the rollout of this feature.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

WhatsApp said it will display advertisements in its 'Status' section to monetise the popular messaging platform that has about 1.5 billion users globally.

"Around monetisation plans for WhatsApp, we already announced that we are going to be putting ads in 'Status'. So that is going to be a primary monetisation mode for the company as well as an opportunity for businesses to reach people on WhatsApp," WhatsApp Vice President Chris Daniels said.

He, however, did not provide a timeframe for the rollout of this feature.

According to reports, the Facebook-owned company will shortly allow advertisers to display ads in its Status section.

The 'Status' option allows users to share text, photos and short videos as their status, which disappear after 24 hours.

Facebook had acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion. The messaging platform, which competes with the likes of WeChat, Viber, Line and Hike, has over 250 million in India -- a key market where it is battling concerns over fake messages on its platform.

Daniels is currently in India and met IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on October 31  in the backdrop of India's demand for traceability of sinister messages that have incited incidents of violence.

After the meeting, Prasad said India is not seeking decryption of WhatsApp messages and its demand for traceability pertain to location and identity of those misusing the platform to spread fake news that provokes violence.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 09:35 pm

tags #Business #WhatsApp

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.