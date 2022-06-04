English
    Vedanta to raise up to Rs 4,089 cr via NCDs

    Vedanta Ltd on Saturday said a committee of directors has approved raising up to Rs 4,089 crore via debentures on a private placement basis.

    PTI
    June 04, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
    Vedanta is a globally diversified natural resources company with interests in zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, power, oil and gas. (Representative image)

    Vedanta is a globally diversified natural resources company with interests in zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, power, oil and gas. (Representative image)

    "An authorised committee of directors at its meeting held today i.e. June 4, 2022, considered and approved offering for subscription... up to 40,890 nos secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating up to Rs 4,089 crore," the company said in a filing to BSE.

    Tags: #debentures #non-convertible debentures (NCDs) #private placement basis #Vedanta Ltd
    first published: Jun 4, 2022 06:25 pm
